Tony Khan is expressing optimism about AEW’s future under Skydance.

The AEW President surfaced on social media Tuesday afternoon with a video promoting tonight’s AEW Grand Slam France special, which was taped earlier in the day from Adidas Arena in Paris.

While running down the lineup for the show, Khan briefly addressed AEW entering a new era following the formation of Skydance.

“It’s great being here in Paris today, my first day working for Skydance, and it’s great,” Khan said. “I love working for Skydance, and we’re going to have a great future here.”

Khan continued by speaking positively about AEW moving forward alongside Paramount and Warner Bros.

“It’s our first day, hand in hand with our Paramount brothers and sisters here at Warner Bros,” Khan said. “It’s going to be a great, great future for AEW, and it begins on Tuesday Night Dynamite, Grand Slam tonight.”

AEW Grand Slam France airs tonight at 8 p.m. Eastern on TBS and HBO Max. Dynamite is airing on Tuesday this week instead of its usual Wednesday night time slot.

Make sure to check back here at WrestlingHeadlines.com tonight for live AEW Grand Slam France Results coverage.