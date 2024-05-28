Tony Khan isn’t thrilled with the latest WBD offer on the table for AEW.

Matt Bellon of Puck, and formerly of The Hollywood Reporter, is reporting that WBD head David Zaslav and TNT Sports head Luis Silberwasser want to retain the AEW Dynamite, Collision and Rampage shows after their current deal expires soon.

However, the deal that they offered to retain the shows isn’t knocking the socks off of the AEW President.

“The clock is ticking. I’m told the exclusive window closes in July, and AEW leader Tony Khan is said to be disappointed with the offer currently on the table,” Bellon wrote. “Khan also surely knows that Zaz losing the NBA would give AEW more leverage, even though the money to re-up AEW is a mere drop in the NBA bucket. If the window closes without a deal, others could swoop in for those rights, as Comcast has done with the NBA. (Extra awkward because WBD is said to own a stake in the league.)”

The article also speculates that he isn’t sure how attractive AEW is to other bidders, particularly since only non-WWE partners can be making offers.

The deal between AEW and WBD is believed to be up at the end of 2024.

We will keep you posted.