Tony Khan has pushed back against criticism of the current Ring of Honor product.

Khan announced in March 2022 that he had purchased ROH, with the promotion continuing to operate under his ownership over four years later. ROH programming regularly features talent from the AEW roster alongside wrestlers primarily associated with the brand.

Responding to a fan on social media on October 6, Khan took issue with the claim that ROH is currently “an absolute disaster.” The AEW and ROH President argued that the criticism was based on an episode from several months ago rather than the promotion’s recent output.

“‘These days?’” Khan wrote. “It’s October. This TV was in July. Since then, there was an excellent ROH Death Before Dishonor ppv in August. It was widely praised. There was free ROH TV on YouTube last night with tremendous action.”

Khan followed up by accusing the fan of selectively choosing an older episode to represent the current state of the promotion.

“You handpicked a TV from months ago and called it ‘these days.’”

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