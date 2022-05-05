AEW President, CEO, General Manager & Head Of Creative Tony Khan thanked a fan on Twitter last night for their lighting suggestion.

A fan tweeted during Dynamite, tagged Khan and suggested that AEW bring back “old crowd lightings or don’t use darker lighting” for the crowd.

Khan responded and wrote, “Thank you for your great suggestion! #AEWDynamite”

AEW previously changed the crowd lighting to a pink/purple shade not long before Dynamite moved from TNT to TBS.

It remains to be seen if AEW will act on the suggestion. You can see the related tweets below:

OMGFGGGGGGGGGGGGG HOLYYYY SHITTTT THANK YOU BOSS MAN 🙏🏻🙏🏻🙏🏻🙏🏻🙏🏻🙏🏻🙏🏻🙏🏻🙏🏻🙏🏻 WE F*CKING DID IT 🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥 https://t.co/SehEsAI7I6 — 𝗝𝗮𝘆 😶‍🌫️ (@HeelMox) May 5, 2022

I started watching #AEWDynamite & 1st match was Jeff vs Fish & had old crowd lightings, i thought it's for only 1 match by mistake but that light continued throughout the whole show, i was happy that he heard then opened Twtr & saw TK replied to my tweet!! #NeverGiveUp pic.twitter.com/QFDrz3RldF — 𝗝𝗮𝘆 😶‍🌫️ (@HeelMox) May 5, 2022

Worst crowd lighting : Purple/Pink@TonyKhan bring back 2019's one or 2021's July to October crowd lightings 🙏🏻 pic.twitter.com/sr5Bp73AJr — 𝗝𝗮𝘆 😶‍🌫️ (@HeelMox) April 30, 2022

Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.