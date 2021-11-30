AEW President, CEO, General Manager & Head Of Creative Tony Khan took to Twitter this week and responded to a fan who criticized the booking of Adam Cole.

There was a Twitter exchange with fans going back & forth over whether or not Cole has regressed in AEW, and if WWE would’ve used him better on the main roster.

One fan chimed in and wrote, “I’m not even sure what bad he’s doing. He’s a top guy who faces other top guys and gets big reactions while touring the country. I’m not sure how anyone could possibly view that as a downgrade from what he was doing before.

Just say like The Bucks and Kenny and move on.”

Khan responded to that comment and said it’s a “false equivalence.” The AEW boss went on to say Cole is “over af” and has more younger fans watching him now than he did on WWE NXT.

“It’s false equivalence, Will. They try to move the line with ridiculous points aiming to dispute the credibility of something credible. Adam Cole is over af, he’s pushed & has many more young fans watching him than he did on Tuesdays. Would we argue if they said water wasn’t wet?,” Khan wrote.

Cole debuted with AEW back at All Out in September, and has been aligned with The Elite’s Kenny Omega and The Young Bucks. He recently started teaming with Bobby Fish, losing to Jurassic Express on the November 19 edition of AEW Rampage, but defeating Orange Cassidy and Wheeler Yuta on the November 26 Rampage. Cole will make his AEW Dark in-ring debut on tonight’s show against Anthony Greene.

Stay tuned for more. You can see Khan’s full tweet below:

