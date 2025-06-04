When it comes to All Elite Wrestling, fans are welcome.

All fans.

AEW President Tony Khan felt the need to make that point clear on social media this week, responding to a fan on X who questioned if “gatekeeping” the promotion was a good idea in terms of keeping WWE fans from tuning in.

“Please gatekeep nothing, sir,” Khan wrote in a reply to the fan’s X post on Tuesday. “Please welcome these people to AEW with arms wide open.”

So, there you have it.

All fans of pro wrestling just became “#AllElite.”

The boss man said so.