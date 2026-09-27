Tony Khan says he was surprised to hear that WWE sources reportedly did not expect AEW All Out to perform as well as it did.

During the post-AEW All Out media scrum in Chicago, Khan addressed a report stating that sources within WWE admitted they did not expect AEW to sell as well as it did for the event.

Khan pointed to AEW’s recent success and history in the Chicago market while questioning why anyone would be surprised by the company drawing a strong crowd.

“I was kind of surprised they would say that because we’ve done very, very well. AEW’s having an incredible year. We were Sports Illustrated’s pro wrestling promotion of the year. Why would they be surprised we would sell out?” Khan said. “We’ve sold this arena out many times and AEW’s having a fantastic year. I think anybody underestimating AEW would be making a mistake, and AEW continues to defy the odds and succeed.”

Khan continued by touting the performance of the pay-per-view and ticket sales for this year’s show.

“So I was surprised WWE sources commented they were surprised themselves that AEW All Out performed very well,” he said. “The pay-per-view did great and the show sold very well. So I don’t know why anybody would underestimate AEW, we’re having a great year in 2026. And we had a great 2025, and I think this year has been even better.”

Khan also said during the scrum that this year’s All Out numbers were bigger than the 2025 event.

For those interested, you can check out our complete AEW All Out Results 9/26/26 here at WrestlingHeadlines.com.