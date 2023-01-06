Tony Khan has subtly responded to Vince McMahon returning to WWE’s Board of Directors.

The AEW President took to Twitter and jokes that everyone on his staff has been very nice to him over the past 24 hours before he plugs this evening’s live episode of Rampage on TNT. His full tweet reads, “Everyone at work is being so nice to me these past 24 hours! I wonder why… It must be belated holiday spirit. See you tonight on TNT for TWO hours of @AEWonTV live, Friday Night #AEWRampage + #BattleOfTheBelts, back-to-back LIVE Starting at 10pm ET/9pm CT TONIGHT.”

