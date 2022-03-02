AEW President, CEO, General Manager & Head Of Creative Tony Khan hosted a media call today to promote tonight’s AEW Dynamite and Sunday’s Revolution pay-per-view. Below are a few highlights from the call:

* He said tonight’s big announcement on AEW Dynamite will be a major one, one that will affect pro wrestling and the wrestlers. He said it will be great to give the fans the announcement tonight

* Khan was asked about expanding AEW’s viewership in the African American community. He said it’s something he watches as diversity is very important. He pointed to how they are pushing African American wrestlers

* He was asked about AEW’s next TV deal. Khan said he’s happy where they are and they are planning to be as strong as possible when the next deal comes up

* He expects Thunder Rosa and AEW Women’s World Champion Britt Baker to have a great match at Revolution, as they already have. He’s excited to see what they do this time, but it won’t be the Revolution main event. Khan confirmed that Adam Cole vs. AEW World Champion “Hangman” Adam Cole will be the Revolution main event. He said Rosa vs. Baker will be one of the biggest matches on the card, and you don’t need to be in the main event to be important.

Khan added that Hangman has been a great world champion. He believes in Cole. He said the Revolution card is so loaded and it’s been a challenge to finalize the card because there are so many strong matches. He said putting together the Revolution card was probably the most challenging ever for an AEW show. He said it will be a stacked show and a great 4 hours

