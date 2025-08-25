During the post-AEW x NJPW: Forbidden Door media scrum, AEW President Tony Khan commented on adding a week’s notice requirement to execute match contracts in AEW, Will Ospreay’s AEW future, the shift in women’s wrestling, the numbers AEW draws on HBO Max, and more.

You can check out some highlights from the media scrum below:

On adding a week’s notice requirement to execute match contracts in AEW: “Here’s what I think. I think that I want AEW to be different. And I’ve been listening to the feedback and the voice of the fans, and I think people want the championships and the sport of wrestling to have integrity. We’re having our best year in the history of AEW, and I think a lot of it is [that] we’re willing to listen to the fans, that we care about the sport, and we want the fans to believe what we’re doing. I think it’s really important that when we have a contract execution and the integrity of the championship, that we can maintain the dignity of the sport. I also think it’s very, very important to promote championship matches. I don’t want to have a big-ticket championship match that we’re not able to advertise. And also, I don’t really want to necessarily utilize a stipulation here that’s being utilized in other places. I’m not trying to duplicate what other people are doing. That’s why going forward, I want to set the tone that from now on I think the right thing to do is, all contract executions should be on at least a week’s notice so we can properly promote the matches. So that we can properly give the fans notice and have the integrity of a championship match. I think it’s for the best for us, I think it’s for the best for our media partners and the integrity of the championships, if that makes sense.”

On if they’re hitting a million viewers between HBO Max & TBS: “I don’t know. I honestly — according to a report I saw, we may be. But also, I don’t exactly know because that’s the most detail I’ve seen.

“All I know is that we’re one of the top sports shows. I don’t know what the NBA streaming viewership was in the past, I’m not sure what the March Madness streaming viewership is. I don’t know the NHL streaming viewership. I can compare regular season NHL to AEW, and see — I think AEW has probably had a good chance to beat a very, very strong league in the sports tab on HBO Max.”

On their relationship with HBO Max: “I know they’re very excited about growing into the PPV business as well. So there’s going to be more and more opportunities to build that relationship with HBO Max and establish it as a great platform for AEW.”

On HBO Max: “I really believe HBO Max has the greatest content in the entire world. I think if you look — to me, the greatest television shows of all time are on HBO Max. And to be able to sit there and to be able just to exist on a platform that carries TV and sports like what’s on HBO Max, it’s a real honor and I wear it as a point of pride…

“But I honestly can’t say exactly. I don’t have remotely, not even 1% of the date I get on a TBS show. I know every minute, every demo… if they gave them to me, I’d be really breaking them down, believe me.”

On the shift in women’s wrestling: “I think the quality of the wrestlers is much better when we started. I think the roster right now is ten times better than when we launched. And I really believe it’s quality of the wrestling. And that’s what I always said; as we build the quality of the roster, build the rivalries, build the great matches. I think the past year we’ve had more great rivalries and matches in AEW women’s wrestling than maybe in the past five years combined, which is pretty incredible. And I’m very proud of them.

On the champions in the divisions: “And it starts at the top with the champions. And it starts at the top with the champions of AEW, the AEW World Champion, ‘Timeless’ Toni Storm. The TBS Champion Mercedes Mone, who is the hardest fighting, hardest working champion in all of wrestling with nine championships all over the world, including several partner promotions. And the ROH Women’s World Champion Athena, who has been incredible, undefeated in Ring of Honor, and has been on a great run in AEW as well. And has really been mowing down competition in recent weeks and had a great match with ‘Timeless’ Toni Storm tonight. I think all three of them are just absolutely fantastic champions, and then up and down the roster there’s great stars.”

On the attack on Will Ospreay: “I was pretty disappointed at what happened after the match tonight. What could have been a great moment for some of the great fan favorites of the world of wrestling ended in a very serious situation. And for all the great things I have to say about Jon, that that I did not care for.”

On Ospreay: “And also, I would like to say some words about the person who left on a stretcher tonight if I may, Will Ospreay, who has been one of the most important additions to this company. Will Ospreay came to AEW at a time where we really needed him. I’ll use a couple analogies about somebody that’s a a wrestling hero of mine and =– two wrestling heroes of mine actually. I’ve been watching wrestling since I was a little kid. And you know, this isn’t a perfect analogy on either side, but when Will Ospreay came to AEW, he injected new life into the promotion. He was a workhorse. He created new matchups that you never thought you were going to see, and he really set a standard of hard work and excellence that was unparalleled. And I really — I’m very grateful to Will Ospreay coming to AEW, and I’m not sure when or if we will see him come back from what happened tonight. I think we’re still very worried about his status and that was a hard way to end the show.

“I think Will Ospreay’s been so great for AEW and I’d like to talk for a moment about this guy who is an incredible workhorse. When I was a kid, it was a really big deal when Ric Flair came to the WWF. When I was eight years old and I watched WWF and WCW and when Ric Flair, who had been the wrestler that I watched at this high standard in another promotion, came in I watched the standard of wrestling go up. And I also watched — to me, somebody come in and immediately walk in and be the workhorse. Like when I was a little kid, Ric Flair was wrestling Hulk Hogan in the afternoon and Roddy Piper at night on the same day. And Will Ospreay came in here, worked as hard as anybody. I think he came at the perfect time. I think we really needed him when he came. I really, really believe in this guy. And for him to get that kind of a moment in front of his hometown fans, it was really special or at least close to his hometown of Essex. It’s a it’s a short enough drive with his family here.”

On being grateful to Ospreay: “That was probably not how I would have wanted a storybook ending for Will Ospreay, but I just want to thank him for everything he’s been doing for AEW. And no matter what the future holds for Will Ospreay, he came here and from the moment he arrived has been one of the hardest-working, unselfish people. And I was really glad to see him get that recognition from the fans here tonight. And I was sorry to see him leaving in the condition he left in.”