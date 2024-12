AEW got a lot of mileage out of the Guns N’ Roses “November Rain” licensing deal.

During a recent interview with The Five Star podcast, the AEW President revealed some news about possibly expanding on that deal.

“I’ve had talks, this is the first time I’ve ever said it out loud so exclusive stuff right here, about maybe doing even more collaborating with Guns N’ Roses in AEW on licensing,” Khan said.