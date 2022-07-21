ROH Hall of Famers The Briscoes have signed with the company.

Ring of Honor owner Tony Khan announced during today’s Death Before Dishonor media call that Jay Briscoe and Mark Briscoe have signed new longterm contracts with ROH.

While The Briscoes have signed with ROH, they are not under contract to AEW, according to Khan.

It’s been reported that Warner Bros. Discovery officials do not want The Briscoes on AEW programming due to anti-gay comments Jay made several years ago, which he has apologized for numerous times. There is no word yet on if that will be an issue moving forward.

The Briscoes recently finished up a quick run with Impact Wrestling, and have also worked dates for GCW, HOG, and others while ROH has been off the road. They dropped the ROH World Tag Team Titles to FTR at Khan’s first ROH event back in April, which was Supercard of Honor XV.

The Briscoes will challenge FTR at Saturday’s ROH Death Before Dishonor XIV pay-per-view in a 2 of 3 Falls match. FTR are the current IWGP, AAA & ROH World Tag Team Champions, but only their ROH titles will be on the line at the pay-per-view.

The Briscoes first joined ROH back in 2002. They are 12-time ROH World Tag Team Champions, 1-time ROH World Six-Man Tag Team Champions with WWE Hall of Famer Bully Ray, and Jay is a 2-time ROH World Champion. The Briscoes won the ROH Tag Team of the Year award in 2019, and were named Tag Team of The Decade for the 2010s. They were inducted into the inaugural ROH Hall of Fame Class back in January.

Stay tuned to WrestlingHeadlines.com for more.

Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.