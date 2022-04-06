AEW President, CEO, General Manager & Head Of Creative Tony Khan appeared on Busted Open Radio this morning and revealed that we will hear from Eddie Kingston, Santana and Ortiz on tonight’s AEW Dynamite from Boston.

Kingston, Santana and Ortiz have been feuding with the Jericho Appreciation Society as of late, and were attacked by the five members last week. That feud will continue on tonight’s show.

Regarding tonight’s AEW Dynamite on TBS, Khan spoke with Justin Barrasso of Sports Illustrated and said his goal is to make tonight like a pay-per-view event.

“My goal is to make tonight like a pay-per-view,” Khan said. “It’s a bigger box office than the card we just had on the Ring of Honor Supercard pay-per-view. This is the Young Bucks–FTR, Adam Cole against Christian and the Hardys in a table match. We’re going to deliver big matches. It’s a commitment to pro wrestling you won’t see anywhere else but AEW. This Dynamite is a great example of putting the strongest card on TBS we possibly can. It’s one of our most exciting cards, it features some of our biggest stars, and the debut of Samoa Joe—plus a main event that is going to be the best match of the entire week.”

Dynamite will feature Samoa Joe making his AEW in-ring debut against Max Caster in a qualifier for The Owen Hart Foundation Men’s Tournament. Joe made his return to ROH at Supercard of Honor XV this past Friday, and Khan announced after the show that Joe is All Elite. Khan, the new ROH owner, has confirmed that Joe is signed to compete in AEW and ROH. He commented on how Joe has arrived at a perfect time for AEW.

“We signed Samoa Joe to wrestle,” Khan said. “He’s bringing star power to AEW, and he’s arrived at the perfect time for us. We’re extremely excited for him to make his AEW debut on Dynamite in the first round of the Owen Hart Tournament against Max Caster.”

Dynamite will also feature FTR defending their ROH World Tag Team Titles and their AAA World Tag Team Titles against The Young Bucks. Khan confirmed that this will be the main event for tonight.

“It’s a pay-per-view quality card that’s free to everyone with cable TV,” Khan said. “This is a loaded card, and Young Bucks–FTR will be the main event. That’s one of the most anticipated matches on television in a long time.”

Stay tuned for more on tonight’s Dynamite from the Agganis Arena in Boston, MA, and join us at 8pm ET for our live coverage and Viewing Party. Below is the full line-up for tonight:

* We will hear from Eddie Kingston, Santana and Ortiz as they address the Jericho Appreciation Society

* New AEW/ROH star Samoa Joe vs. Max Caster in the first qualifying match for The Owen Hart Foundation Men’s Tournament. This will be Joe’s AEW debut

* Hikaru Shida vs. Julia Hart in the third qualifying match for The Owen Hart Foundation Women’s Tournament. Winner joins Toni Storm and Jamie Hayter as confirmed entrants

* Shawn Dean vs. Shawn Spears

* Christian Cage vs. Adam Cole

* The Hardys vs. The Butcher and The Blade in a Tables Match

* FTR defends the AAA World Tag Team Titles and the ROH World Tag Team Titles against The Young Bucks in tonight’s main event

