Tony Khan recently appeared as a guest on the Battleground Podcast for an in-depth interview covering all things pro wrestling.

During the discussion, the AEW President revealed MJF vs. Kevin Knight for the TNT title will kick off tonight’s AEW Dynamite, spoke about AEW in Guadalajara, and Kevin Nealon calling out Danny DeVito.

Featured below are some of the highlights from the interview where he touches on these topics with his thoughts. Also embedded below is a complete video archive of the discussion.

On MJF vs. Kevin Knight for the TNT title kicking off tonight’s AEW Dynamite: “That’s gonna kick off Dynamite tonight. MJF versus the TNT Champion, one of the best young wrestlers in the world, one of the best wrestlers right now in the world, ‘The Jet’ Kevin Knight. Somebody we really believe in. Somebody who’s come in recent years into AEW, was trained in New Japan Pro-Wrestling. Boy, ‘The Jet’ Kevin Knight has everything it takes, in my opinion, to be a top, top World Champion and he’s already proven it as a World Trios Champion multiple times and as the TNT Champion. This is a great wrestler.”

On AEW in Guadalajara: “There are a lot of great cities in Mexico that we have not been to yet. We’ve been to Mexico City but I think there are more opportunities. Guadalajara is a great town… There are so many great places that I’d love to go to. I mentioned Guadalajara. I think that’s one good opportunity for us that could be an awesome place to visit. There are also a lot of big international cities. There’s never been AEW in France, Italy, Germany. These are great markets for pro wrestling and where there’s lots of AEW fans.”

On Kevin Nealon calling out Danny DeVito: “Is Danny back and forth? Because right now, it seems like Danny DeVito is scared of Kevin Nealon. That’s my interpretation. Kevin is ready to fight. I can tell you that. Kevin Nealon is looking for a fight, he’s looking to come into AEW, and I’m a big fan of both men, and I think Danny DeVito is such a phenomenal actor, he’s such a phenomenal star. Kevin Nealon is so brilliant. He’s a brilliant comedian, a brilliant writer and an actor. He’s worked with former AEW World Champion MJF on Happy Gilmore 2, and we’ve got Kevin Nealon here who definitely wants to get involved in AEW which is really exciting, and if Danny DeVito’s got the guts, we’d love to have him in AEW so, Kevin Nealon, I can say, is moving towards becoming All Elite I think. It feels like Kevin wants to be here, and I hope Danny does too.”

Make sure to join us here tonight at WrestlingHeadlines.com at 8/7c for live AEW Dynamite Results coverage.