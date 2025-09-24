AEW has confirmed the medical suspension of a current title-holder in the company ahead of tonight’s episode of AEW Dynamite.

The company released the official AEW Dynamite pre-show for tonight’s post-AEW All Out: Toronto installment of the show, which features broadcast team member Renee Paquette being joined by AEW President Tony Khan.

During the pre-show video released via social media to get fans ready for tonight’s two-hour primetime Wednesday night program, the boss-man of All Elite Wrestling confirmed an injury to Katsuyori Shibata of The Oops.

As a result, as we reported earlier today, fellow member of The Opps, Powerhouse Hobbs will instead square off against Claudio Castagnoli of The Death Riders in one-on-one action on tonight’s show.

Shibata, one-third of the reigning AEW World Trios Champions alongside Samoa Joe and the aforementioned Hobbs, has been medically suspended as a result of injuries he sustained during his match against Daniel Garcia at Saturday’s AEW Tailgate Brawl pre-show for AEW All Out: Toronto. Shibata was hit with a Curb Stomp and Piledriver that is ultimately going to keep him on the sidelines for an undisclosed amount of time.

