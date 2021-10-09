Earlier today a fan asked AEW President Tony Khan when the promotion would be running their next set of tapings from Universal Studios, a location that was used for their weekly Youtube episodic, Dark and Dark: Elevation.
Khan tells the fan that they will return to the venue two weeks from tomorrow, meaning that AEW will be back in Universal Studios on October 24th. Check out the exchange below.
Planning to run those tapings 2 weeks from tomorrow; thank you!
— Tony Khan (@TonyKhan) October 9, 2021