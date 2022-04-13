Tonight’s AEW Dynamite on TBS will feature more of a focus on in-ring action with minimal time allocated for interviews, according to AEW President, CEO, General Manage & Head Of Creative Tony Khan.

Khan appeared on Busted Open Radio today and revealed how tonight’s show will be formatted a little differently.

“On TBS there’s a great history of pro wrestling and great wrestling specials,” Khan said. “And they used to have two-hour Clash of the Champions specials, and you’d get a great night of pro wrestling. Tonight feels similar where you’ve got a stacked line-up. It’s going to be all action, great matches. I think tonight will focus on big main event action. There will be some interviews in the show, but the way I have formatted there maybe aren’t as many long interviews you’d typically have, or not as much time allotted at least for people to talk. We’ll see if everybody sticks to those times. There’s a lot of time allotted for the matches.”

Tonight’s AEW Dynamite will air live from the UNO Lakefront Arena in New Orleans, and we will have live coverage at 8pm ET. Below is the current line-up:

* CM Punk vs. Penta Oscuro

* Marina Shafir makes TV debut vs. Skye Blue

* MJF vs. Shawn Dean

* Santana, Ortiz and Eddie Kingston vs. Chris Jericho, Jake Hager and Daniel Garcia of The Jericho Appreciation Society

* Keith Lee and Swerve Strickland vs. Powerhouse Hobbs and FTW Champion Ricky Starks

* AEW World Tag Team Champions Jurassic Express defend against reDRagon

* ROH World Television Champion Minoru Suzuki defends against Samoa Joe

* Jay Lethal and Sonjay Dutt have a “big surprise” for Samoa Joe

Stay tuned for more.

(H/T to WrestlingInc for the quote)

Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.