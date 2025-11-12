Tony Khan has revealed which major non-wrestler he’d most like to sign to AEW.

And it’s someone fans have seen in the promotion before.

During an appearance at Sportico’s Invest in Sports: New York event at NASDAQ headquarters last week, the AEW President was asked which sports star or celebrity outside of pro wrestling he would most want to bring into All Elite Wrestling.

Khan didn’t hesitate to name NBA Hall of Famer Shaquille O’Neal as his “dream signing.”

“For me, the best person we had and I would love for him to come back any time, would be Shaq,” Khan said. “Shaq’s 1-0, but then he’s been away from AEW.”

Khan continued, “He disappeared out of the ambulance in 2021 and we haven’t seen him since. So I would love to get Shaq back in the ring. He’s gotta be one of the all-time greatest stars ever in basketball, and he’s undefeated in AEW.”

NBA legend Shaquille O’Neal made his AEW debut on the March 3, 2021 episode of AEW Dynamite, teaming with the debuting Jade Cargill in a mixed tag match against Cody Rhodes and Red Velvet.

The match ended with Shaq being stretchered out after going through a table, only to mysteriously vanish from an ambulance later that night.

AEW President Tony Khan also discussed AEW’s scouting process and other business topics during the Sportico interview, which you can check out via the YouTube player embedded below.