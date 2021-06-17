The new AEW Rampage show will air live some weeks, and taped other weeks. Special editions of Rampage will also serve as go-home episodes for future AEW pay-per-view events.

As we’ve noted, the weekly Rampage show will premiere Friday, August 13 at 10pm ET on TNT, and will move to TBS in 2022 when AEW Dynamite also makes the move. AEW President Tony Khan spoke with PWInsider today to promote the upcoming Grand Slam edition of Dynamite in New York City, and confirmed that Rampage will be taped after Dynamite some weeks, including in NYC.

AEW will have four weekly shows once Rampage premieres in August – Dark: Elevation on Mondays, Dark on Tuesdays, Dynamite on Wednesdays, Rampage on Fridays. Khan was asked how the company will handle taping all four shows once they return to touring next month.

“No. It’s going to be different formats,” Khan revealed. “With Rampage, there’s going to be some weeks Rampage will be live and there’ll be weeks where we plan to tape Rampage after Dynamite, including here at Arthur Ashe Stadium [in NYC], where we will be filming also after. We’ll do Dynamite live and we’ll also film Rampage. And in some of the markets where we have these amazing crowds, I think it’s okay.”

Khan confirmed that the Rampage premiere will be live, and talked about how Rampage will serve as the go-home show for future AEW pay-per-view events.

“We can take advantage of it and give them Dynamite and Rampage,” Khan continued. “There’s also going to be times where we’re going to do a lot of live Rampages. We’re going to have a live debut. We’re going to do some great live episodes. The go-home will be live for All Out at the Sears Center, and also we’ll be live for the go-home in St. Louis and it’ll be great. We’ll also be… so it’ll be Rampage. It’ll be really, really special for us. I think it will be, sometimes we’ll do it after Dynamite. We’ll do Dynamite, then we’ll do Rampage. Sometimes if Rampage is not live, then that’ll be one taping.”

Khan also revealed that Elevation will be shorter in the future as it will be taped before Dynamite, instead of Dark taping before Dynamite. Khan noted that he plans to find a venue to tape Dark and other content from.

“Before Dynamite, we used to tape Dark. That’s going to change. I’m going to tape Elevation before Dynamite now,” Khan said. “So it’s going to be a shorter Elevation and I may add matches that I’ll explain where I’ll add them from. I’m going to procure a venue for use to tape Dark and other content that’ll be great. And I’m really looking forward to this.

“I think it’s going to be tremendous and it will be where we’ll shoot Dark and we’ll do tapings. And it’ll be, as it’s been, it’s been a developmental situation and it’ll continue to be developmental. And it’s been great doing it all under one roof, all at one taping. And there’s been advantages, but there’ll be some advantages now to doing it as its own taping and being able to give 100% attention to these and not having also to think about Dynamite and soon Rampage and Elevation also.”

Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.