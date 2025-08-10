Tony Khan has promoted quite a few special themed-events in AEW over the years.

He’s got an idea for another one.

During an appearance on the My Mom’s Basement with Robbie Fox podcast, the AEW President revealed an idea he has for a “Fairway to Heaven” charity golf tournament coupled with a “Fairway to Hell” themed episode of AEW Dynamite.

“I had this amazing idea,” Khan began. “I really wanted to do something I think would be for a great cause, and it’s a charity golf tournament. It would be great for wrestling and great for wrestling fans. It would hopefully bring new fans to golf and wrestling. There is more of a crossover than people realize within the sports.”

Khan continued, “I want to do a charity golf tournament called Fairway to Heaven and have wrestlers and golfers and people participate for charity at Fairway to Heaven and then do Dynamite in the same city or region called Fairway to Hell. I think it’d be awesome.”

AEW Dynamite airs every Wednesday night at 8/7c on TBS and HBO Max.

(H/T to Fightful.com for transcribing the above quotes.)