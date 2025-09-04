The lineup for this week’s episode of AEW Collision continues to take shape.

Ahead of the Saturday, September 6 episode of the weekly two-hour prime time AEW on TNT and HBO Max Saturday night program, a new match has been announced for the show.

Now confirmed for the 9/6 installment of AEW Collision from the 2300 Arena in Philadelphia, PA. is FTR vs. Adam Priest & “Dynamite Kid” Tommy Billington in tag-team action.

In a backstage segment on the September 3 episode of AEW Dynamite, FTR told Adam Priest to find a partner for a match on the 9/6 AEW Collision show, and on Thursday, AEW President Tony Khan surfaced via social media to announce that Priest’s partner will be “Dynamite Kid” Tommy Billington.

Also advertised for the 9/6 edition of AEW Collision on TNT and HBO Max is Jon Moxley vs. Daniel Garcia, Mark Briscoe vs. Konosuke Takeshita, where Briscoe earns a TNT Championship shot at Kyle Fletcher with a win, as well as an All Star 8-Woman Tag with “Timeless” Toni Storm, Mina Shirakawa, Kris Statlander & Harley Cameron vs. Megan Bayne, Thekla, Julia Hart & Skye Blue.

