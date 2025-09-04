The lineup for this week’s episode of AEW Collision continues to take shape.
Ahead of the Saturday, September 6 episode of the weekly two-hour prime time AEW on TNT and HBO Max Saturday night program, a new match has been announced for the show.
Now confirmed for the 9/6 installment of AEW Collision from the 2300 Arena in Philadelphia, PA. is FTR vs. Adam Priest & “Dynamite Kid” Tommy Billington in tag-team action.
In a backstage segment on the September 3 episode of AEW Dynamite, FTR told Adam Priest to find a partner for a match on the 9/6 AEW Collision show, and on Thursday, AEW President Tony Khan surfaced via social media to announce that Priest’s partner will be “Dynamite Kid” Tommy Billington.
Also advertised for the 9/6 edition of AEW Collision on TNT and HBO Max is Jon Moxley vs. Daniel Garcia, Mark Briscoe vs. Konosuke Takeshita, where Briscoe earns a TNT Championship shot at Kyle Fletcher with a win, as well as an All Star 8-Woman Tag with “Timeless” Toni Storm, Mina Shirakawa, Kris Statlander & Harley Cameron vs. Megan Bayne, Thekla, Julia Hart & Skye Blue.
Make sure to join us here at WrestlingHeadlines.com every Saturday night at 8/7c for live AEW Collision results coverage.
#AEWCollision
8pm ET/7pm CT
THIS SATURDAY, 9/6!@Adam_Priest_/@Billingtons22
vs@DaxFTR/@CashWheelerFTR
After last night’s brawl,
FTR told Adam Priest to get a partner + fight them Saturday!
Priest chose a name from Dax’s past: Dynamite Kid!
They collide vs FTR,
THIS SATURDAY! pic.twitter.com/OkKvAdIgMB
— Tony Khan (@TonyKhan) September 4, 2025