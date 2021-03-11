AEW President Tony Khan took to Twitter earlier today to reveal more matchups for the promotion’s newest program, Elevation, which begins airing this Monday on the AEW Youtube channel and features Tony Schiavone and Paul Wight on commentary.

Khan writes, “The @AEW Dark: Elevation debut Monday on YouTube is a stacked card & should be a fantastic show. @riho_gtmv v. @maki_itoh is our 1st ever Elevation main event! After Elevation + a strong Dark card Tuesday, don’t miss the highly anticipated St. Patrick’s Day Slam on #AEWDynamite. In addition to the huge main event

@Riho_gtmv v. @maki_itoh for the debut of Dark: Elevation, the card includes great matchups like Jungle Boy v. Danny Limelight, Dante Martin v. Max @CasterShow, @TayConti_ v. @ashley__vox, Brandon Cutler v. Powerhouse Hobbs, + much more action!”

UPDATED CARD FOR ELEVATION:

-Riho versus Maki Itoh

-Jungle Boy versus Danny Limelight

-Max Caster versus Dante Martin

-Tay Conti versus Ashley Vox

-Brandon Cutler versus Powerhouse Hobbs