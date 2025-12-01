AEW has officially introduced a moniker for one of its rising duos.

Tony Khan took to social media on Monday to reveal that Marina Shafir and Megan Bayne will now be known as The MegaProblems moving forward.

“Thank you all who watch AEW,” Khan wrote, before running down the upcoming card. “AEW Dynamite C2 Blue League action with Claudio Castagnoli vs Jon Moxley, Kazuchika Okada vs. PAC and Kyle Fletcher vs Kevin Knight, and in a Women’s World Tag Team Title Semifinal Hardcore Holiday Death Match Timeless Love Bombs vs MegaProblems THIS WEDNESDAY.”

The pairing of Shafir and Bayne wasn’t the original plan for the ongoing tournament to crown the inaugural AEW Women’s Tag Team Champions. Penelope Ford’s injury forced her out of the brackets, which led to Shafir stepping in as Bayne’s new partner.

The change ended up paying off.

The MegaProblems defeated TayJay in the opening round, punching their ticket to this week’s semifinal showdown against the Timeless Love Bombs (Toni Storm & Mina Shirakawa). The match will take place Wednesday on Dynamite under Hardcore Holiday Death Match rules.

That stipulation was set back at Full Gear, where all four teams in the bracket, Storm & Shirakawa, Shafir & Bayne, Willow Nightingale & Harley Cameron, and The Sisters of Sin — collided in a four-way bout. The winners would earn the right to choose the semifinal stip. Storm and Shirakawa claimed the victory, and they went full chaos with the death match call.

Also on tap for this Wednesday’s Dynamite is a busy night of AEW Continental Classic tournament action. PAC vs. Kazuchika Okada and Kyle Fletcher vs. Kevin Knight are slated as Gold League matches, while Jon Moxley vs. Claudio Castagnoli will headline the Blue League schedule.