AEW President Tony Khan appeared on Busted Open Radio this morning to reveal the format of the tournament to crown the inaugural AEW TBS Champion. As noted, the bracket for the tournament will be announced during AEW Rampage tonight.

Khan noted that the 12-woman tournament matches will begin tomorrow night during Saturday Night Dynamite on TNT.

“So it is a twelve women field, and we’ll announce it tonight (on Rampage),” Khan said. “There will be four first round buys. I’m really excited about the field. I think when people see it, it really shows the depth we’ve built in the AEW Women’s Division, just in the past two years. The TBS Title tournament is going to be great.

“In addition to that twelve women field with four first round byes, the other news I’ll give you ahead of the bracket reveal is that the tournament will start tomorrow, live on Dynamite. Tonight on Rampage, we’ll announce which match will open the women’s TBS Championship tournament, tomorrow live on Dynamite.”

Stay tuned for more and be sure to join us for live Rampage coverage at 10pm ET.

(H/T to WrestlingInc for the quote)

Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.