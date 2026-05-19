AEW held their first annual Fairway To Hell special event this year.

And next year, it will expand.

Tony Khan spoke during a recent appearance on Off The Ropes about wanting to add a special golf tournament dubbed ‘Fairway To Heaven’ in conjunction with the 2026 iteration of AEW Fairway To Hell.

“With the Fairway to Hell wrestling show, next year,” Khan began, “I wanna have in conjunction, and this is my plan, the Fairway to Heaven golf tournament.”

He would go on to elaborate.

“I think if we have some wrestlers out there… we can get out there,” Khan continued. “I love playing golf and I don’t get much time for it so if I can find a way to make it a wrestling event, that makes it a business expense and it’s a good reason to get out on the golf course.”

AEW Fairway To Hell was a special one-hour episode of AEW Collision that took place on an indoor golf course at SoFi Center in Palm Beach Gardens, Florida this past May 9, 2026.