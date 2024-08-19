Tony Khan is speaking with one of Las Vegas’s newest and most exciting venues for a future wrestling event.

The AEW President appeared on The Dan LeBatard Show to promote this Sunday’s All In pay-per-view at Wembley, the company’s second straight year at the historic venue in London. During the chat, Khan revealed that he has had talks with the Las Vegas Sphere about running an AEW event.

Through my management company, Activist Artists Management, we represent the Grateful Dead, the Dead & Company, great artists. Have had some conversations about that, but I think it’s a long long way away. There is a long line to get into The Sphere.

This lines up with a report that came out at the end of July that multiple wrestling companies were interested in doing a show at the Las Vegas Sphere. You can read about that here.

UFC is preparing to run an event out of the Sphere and WWE will be running WrestleMania 41 from Allegiant Stadium. AEW has previously run the MGM Garden Arena and the T-Mobile Arena for its annual Double or Nothing pay-per-views.

(H/T and transcribed by Fightful)