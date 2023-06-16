AEW President Tony Khan took to Twitter earlier today to reveal the commentary team for the company’s newest program, Collision. The show premieres tomorrow from the United Center in Chicago and features the return of CM Punk.

Khan says that NJPW English-language play-by-play man Kevin Kelly, English wrestling legend Nigel McGuinness, and WWE Hall of Famer Jim Ross will be on call for Collision every Saturday night. It was noted that Ross will be brought in for the show’s main event.

#AEWCollision debuts TOMORROW NIGHT on @TNTdrama at 8pm ET/7pm CT at the @UnitedCenter in Chicago! We're going to have a great announce team on Saturday Nights with your new weekly commentary team @realkevinkelly + @McGuinnessNigel, joined by expert analysis from legend @JRsBBQ! — Tony Khan (@TonyKhan) June 16, 2023

Aside from CM Punk the first Collision will also feature the return of Andrade El Idolo and former TNT Champion Miro. Check out the full lineup for the show here.