The moment AJ Styles removed his gloves after falling to GUNTHER at the Royal Rumble, the conversation shifted almost instantly. Fans were not just reacting to the loss. They were questioning whether they had just witnessed the closing chapter of one of wrestling’s most traveled careers, or whether Styles still had unfinished business outside WWE.

That speculation quickly widened. New Japan Pro Wrestling and TNA felt like natural possibilities given Styles’ legacy ties, but one name kept resurfacing for a different reason. AEW remains the only major promotion of the modern era that Styles has never worked for, which made the silence around that option feel louder by the day.

When AEW President Tony Khan was asked about Styles this week, he did not fuel that speculation in the way some expected. Instead, Khan framed the discussion around something far broader than contract status or surprise debuts.

“I’m a huge fan of AJ Styles. I think he’s incredible,” Khan said while reflecting on Styles’ body of work. “He’s had great matches all over the world.” Rather than narrowing the focus to WWE or AEW, Khan pointed to the scope of Styles’ career across multiple promotions and eras.

Khan specifically highlighted Styles’ influence in Ring of Honor and New Japan, both of which remain part of AEW’s extended ecosystem. “He did some incredible things in ROH that are part of our library, and also with our partners in New Japan Pro Wrestling,” Khan noted, calling several of those bouts foundational to modern wrestling history. One match in particular stood out to him. “His match with Minoru Suzuki is one of my all-time favorites.”

What made Khan’s comments notable was not what he teased, but what he did not. While acknowledging that Styles has never appeared in AEW, Khan avoided framing that absence as a missing chapter that must be filled. “He’s never been in AEW before,” Khan said, before adding that Styles’ history across partner promotions already speaks for itself.

Khan’s praise ultimately landed on legacy rather than possibility. “Just personally, in my opinion, I think he’s one of the greatest wrestlers ever,” he said. “So I have only the highest praise for AJ Styles.” It was the language of reverence, not recruitment.

From a wider industry perspective, Khan’s remarks underline a shift in how careers like Styles’ are evaluated. Not every legendary run needs a final crossover to feel complete, and not every unanswered “what if” requires resolution inside a new ring.

As wrestling continues to blur promotional boundaries, the conversation around AJ Styles now sits in a different space. It is less about where he could go next, and more about how much ground he has already covered. Whether that silence eventually turns into action remains secondary to the fact that his legacy no longer hinges on any single destination.