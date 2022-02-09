The Texas Death Match between Lance Archer and AEW World Champion “Hangman” Adam Page will headline tonight’s AEW Dynamite on TBS.

AEW President Tony Khan appeared on Z100 New York earlier today and talked about how this will be a different title defense for Page after his recent bouts with Bryan Danielson and Kenny Omega.

“We know Lance can do it,” Khan said of the challenger. “So to have that match and him going against Hangman Page, who has only had two defenses of the title so far, but they were both classic matches. The match where he won the title was also classic. So Hangman’s on a real hot streak. His last three matches for the title have all been incredible.

“And now it’s a very different kind of match. It’s a lot different than wrestling Kenny Omega at Full Gear to win the world championship or wrestling Bryan Danielson in a long technical wrestling match that became so much more than that. Lance Archer’s just a very different wrestler than Danielson. They’re both great in their own ways, but physically they’re totally different. So I think I think it’s a really, really fun match up tonight and something for fans to look forward to and I think there’s going to be a lot for people to look forward to on tonight’s Dynamite.”

There has been some speculation on if Khan’s big talent announcement will close tonight’s AEW Dynamite, but that was not likely as the new signing is set to wrestle Isiah Kassidy in a qualifier for the Face of The Revolution Ladder Match. Khan confirmed that Archer vs. Hangman will close tonight’s show.

“Page vs. Archer will be the main event tonight,” Khan revealed. “And there will be a lot of exciting things in the front end of the show and I think a lot of what people are looking forward to, including a surprise debut, and other fun things are going to be leading up to that. And there’s a lot on this show that’s not been announced yet. That’s one of the things that I think is really exciting about tonight.

“There’s an element of mystery. There’s obviously the surprise debut as a match where Isiah Kassidy is gonna be taking on somebody making their debut in AEW. And that person tonight arriving will be signing with AEW and they’re going to be a big part of our future. And Isiah, of course, is a big part of our future. He’ll be a very tough opponent for them coming in. He had a great TNT Title match on Rampage last week on TNT. And now I think Isiah is going to make for a really tough opponent for this person making their debut tonight on Dynamite.”

