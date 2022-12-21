AEW President, CEO, General Manager & Head of Creative Tony Khan has confirmed upcoming changes to the look of AEW programming.

As we’ve noted, former WWE Vice President of Global Television Production Michael Mansury was recently hired to work as AEW’s Senior Vice President & Co-Executive Producer. It’s been reported that Mansury wants to significantly improve AEW production, and that Warner Bros. Discovery, along with Khan, has decided to change the look of AEW Dynamite, beginning some time in January. You can click here for the previous report, along with backstage notes on Mansury from WWE and AEW.

In an update, Khan recently spoke with TV Insider’s Scott Fishman to promote tonight’s Holiday Bash edition of AEW Dynamite, and he confirmed that a new look for Dynamite is coming next month to kick off 2023. Khan was asked about the recent reports.

“I don’t want to let the cat out of the bag necessarily, especially so close to the big day,” Khan responded. “But at the start of 2023, we’re going to open the year on Wednesday, January 4 with the first Dynamite in Seattle, marking a full year of Dynamite on TBS. We’ll definitely have a new look, to say the least. I’m excited about it. I think it’s a nice thing to present to the fans, but frankly, I’ve found more so than ever, the more you talk about these things. When you build them up, you don’t want to create expectations that are impossible. I will say the set will be beautiful though.”

Khan also revealed that the look of AEW Rampage will also change.

“The look of Rampage will also be different,” Khan continued. “This will affect the way people view AEW on Wednesdays and Fridays in terms of presentation with the set and the show with the same great action.”

Khan was then asked about hiring Mansury, and what he has brought to the AEW team.

“Mike just started with us and is a huge acquisition for AEW,” Khan said. “He has so much knowledge in TV production. To have him join us as a co-executive producer and senior production executive is really great for us. It’s so important to have someone with his experience. Right now he is evaluating things in terms of presentation. I’m excited about what he will add to AEW.”

