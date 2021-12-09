AEW President, CEO, General Manager & Head Of Creative Tony Khan has been in talks with WWE officials.

Khan recently appeared on the “My Mom’s Basement” podcast with Robbie Fox, and revealed that WWE reached out to him about interviewing former WWE talents who are now with AEW.

“They wanted to interview some of the people that wrestle here that used to wrestle there and some people that have had history there or [with] the other libraries that they own,” Khan said. “So, we’ll see. I think I’m open to talking.”

This is not the first time WWE has needed AEW approval for one of its wrestlers. WWE Hall of Famer Steve Austin interviewed Chris Jericho on Broken Skull Sessions earlier this year, and similar permission was needed for that. Khan commented on how WWE’s approach was.

“As long as everything’s classy,” Khan explained. “And just the way they approached me was very classy. So I have nothing bad to say about that. So, I don’t know if we’ll see that … but I’m considering some of these requests on some of these biographies and it was actually a very nice call I received the other day.”

