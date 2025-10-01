Tony Khan spoke with Rob Wolkenbrod of Forbes.com for an interview about the business success of AEW over the six-years that the company has been in business.

During the discussion, the AEW President spoke about what he feels was the turning point in AEW’s history, the attendance success the company has enjoyed in 2025, as well as the streaming viewership success they have had on HBO Max.

Featured below are some of the highlights from the interview where he touches on these topics with his thoughts.

On what he feels was the true turning point in AEW’s six-year history: “I think the biggest changes came in March 2020, when we started running all of the AEW events at Daily’s Place. We ran shows there for over a year, and they were great. We were able to keep AEW going every week, and there was so much spirit and fight from our team as they showed up to wrestle and deliver great matches. During that period, we built some of the greatest rivalries in AEW history. It was a tremendous positive for the company that we were able to prove, on a level playing field, that AEW was putting on the best wrestling shows every week. I think that helped build a worldwide reputation for AEW.”

On AEW’s attendance success in 2025: “As we head into the six-year anniversary show tonight, AEW is still making great memories, maybe more than ever. This year we had our highest U.S. attendance at All In Texas, which I believe was the greatest show we’ve ever done. That kind of success is only possible because AEW has the best wrestlers in the world, an incredible staff, and the most loyal fans we could ever hope for.”

On AEW viewership on HBO Max: “AEW has been delivering great pay-per-views for years, but I think 2025 has been our most consistent run of both TV and pay-per-views. That’s my opinion, but I know a lot of fans share it. We’ve grown the television audience, and that’s a fact, especially with HBO Max coming on board. Some thought that Dynamite on TBS and Collision on TNT might lose viewers to HBO Max, but in 2025 our viewership has actually gone up compared to where we ended last year.”

On 2025 business for AEW being ahead of 2024 so far: “If you look at Q4 of 2024, and then all of 2025—first quarter, second quarter, and now as we wrap up the third—we’re ahead of where we finished 2024. It’s been a really great year.”

