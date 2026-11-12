Tony Khan is focused on delivering the best possible product for AEW rather than worrying about the company’s next media rights agreement.

During the AEW Full Gear 2026 pre-event media call, the AEW President addressed questions about the company’s television future, including potential negotiations involving Skydance and the current media rights agreement, which runs through 2027.

Khan began by discussing the proposed Paramount+ and HBO Max streaming bundle, explaining why he believes the arrangement could create additional opportunities for AEW to expand its audience.

“I think Warner Bros. and Paramount can be a great team. They’ve talked about a bundle with HBO Max and Paramount+. I think that creates great opportunities for AEW to grow our viewership.”

While Khan acknowledged that AEW will eventually look toward another contract renewal, he made it clear that formal negotiations are not currently underway. With considerable time remaining on the existing agreement, his immediate priority is maintaining a productive relationship with the company’s media partners.

“Absolutely, we’ll be looking to a contract renewal; we’re not really in the process of doing that as a negotiation right now because we still have a lot of time left. Right now, I’m excited to be working with this new group under the deal we have, and I’m not the person that’s gonna chase people around and ask about contracts.”

Khan went on to explain that his approach to the business has remained consistent, recalling similar conversations he previously had with David Zaslav during his time overseeing Warner Bros.

Rather than constantly pursuing a bigger financial agreement, Khan stressed that he wants AEW’s performance and commitment to producing weekly wrestling programming to speak for themselves.

“I really just wanna put my head down and deliver and do a very good job, and that’s also what I had stressed to David Zaslav when he was running Warner Bros., that, ‘I want to do a good job for you. I really care about this. We do this 52 weeks a year. I’ll never take a day off from it. You’ll always get my very best, and I’m not chasing you for money. I’m not doing this for the money.’ We do need the money to make this a strong company and to grow the business but it’s because I love wrestling.”

Make sure to join us here at WrestlingHeadlines.com on 11/14 for live AEW Full Gear 2026 Results coverage.