At AEW Dynasty 2025, Anthony Bowens made his return and debuted a new entrance theme — “Underground” by Jane’s Addiction. While it was a fresh sound for wrestling fans, music fans recognized it as a well-known track.

During the post-AEW Dynasty 2025 media scrum, Bowens shared his thoughts on the theme, calling it “the perfect professional wrestling song.” He said,

“Tony was able to get the song that I’ve been wanting to come out to since college. I heard it was Underground by Jane’s Addiction. I heard it and was like, ‘This is the perfect professional wrestling song.’ It just fits me like a glove. Thank you, (Tony), for that. We were able to get that and I can move as well having Billy with me.”

Anthony Bowens new entrance theme is UNDERGROUND by JANE’S MTHAFKN ADDICTION!!! The Pride of Professional Wrestling has arrived!! #AEWDynasty — RUKUS (@MikeyRukus) April 6, 2025

Tony Khan has addressed potential backlash to the ending of AEW Dynasty’s main event, where The Young Bucks returned and interfered, costing Swerve Strickland the AEW World Title in his match against Jon Moxley.

During the post-AEW Dynasty 2025 media scrum, Khan acknowledged the negative reactions on social media, but stood by the creative decision. He emphasized that the interference fit the storyline and contributed to the ongoing narratives involving the Bucks, Moxley, and Strickland. Khan noted that strong reactions — both positive and negative — are a sign of fan engagement, which he views as a good thing for AEW.

On if he takes that negative feedback into consideration: “Absolutely, I take that into consideration. And I think you want the fans — we had a lot of great moments for the fans tonight. And Swerve was — no offense Renee, the more popular man in the house tonight. The fans were really behind Swerve in the arena. You had two of the greatest World Champions having this match. And obviously, the return of the Young Bucks spoiled what was a really great World Championship match. On a night where there were a lot of great fan favorite moments, that was not necessarily the outcome that a lot of people here hoping for.

“On the other hand, I think that Jon Moxley has been from the very beginning of AEW, one of the most important figures from the very first PPV we ever did. And it’s very interesting now, this creates a lot of intrigue to have the Young Bucks come back. I think it’s important to remember, we have not seen the Young Bucks in almost six months in AEW. From the very beginning of AEW, the Young Bucks have been instrumental in the launch of AEW. And to see them come back this way and really for the Young Bucks to get involved and break up what could have been a great moment for the fans? That is consistent with the kind of character we’ve seen from the Young Bucks in recent years.”

On the storyline possibilities and interest in the storyline: “I would say it creates an intriguing situation. Certainly I think the fans are behind Swerve. I think the fans are behind Swerve as much today after the PPV as they have been at any point. I think the fans love Swerve, I don’t think the Young Bucks’ involvement or then screwing him changes that. I do think for tonight it creates a very intriguing situation. So I am very aware the fans really love Swerve. He’s one of our most popular stars. Jon Moxley’s done a lot of great things for the company… So there has been a lot of interest in what’s happening, and certainly I think there was a lot of support for Swerve tonight. But it’s certainly going to create an intriguing situation with the Young Bucks, who are two of our biggest stars ever, coming back and wreaking havoc. And something to certainly watch for Wednesday is at least a silver lining for all of us.”

On Orange Cassidy’s injury: “The past two weeks, it’s no secret, the company got bit hard by an injury bug. The roster and locker room really rallied hard. To lose wrestlers like Orange Cassidy and then Jay White, back-to-back weeks, those are two of the top stars in the company and we would have loved to had both of them here tonight and everybody stepped up.”

Also at the post-AEW Dynasty 2025 media scrum, Adam Cole commented on capturing the AEW TNT Championship on his 17th anniversary in wrestling.

On winning the title on his 17th anniversary in wrestling: “God, so any time there’s any sort of anniversary for me in wrestling specifically. Then you go back and you kind of reminisce on the most important and special moments of your career. And this one’s kind of got to be at the top. I mean, just considering the past few years the struggles that I’ve gone through. With the head injuries, and obviously six months later my ankle exploded, and that took a year to come back from so that was really discouraging.

“And then to fast forward — again, April 6th, 2008 I had my first match here in Philadelphia. And then to fact forward to April 6th, 2025 and to win my first singles championship in AEW against a guy I really respect in Daniel Garcia was incredibly special. I’ll never forget it.”

On potentially chasing the AEW World Championship: “I think at the end of the day, any wrestler in AEW who says they don’t want to be the AEW World Champion is lying or kidding themselves. And then like you said about winning the inaugural Owen Hart Tournament, about being the TNT Champion. I am going to defend this championship and hold it proudly. But absolutely, being 100% transparent, of course. Being AEW World Champion is absolutely my goal. And I think stuff like this is moving me closer and closer to making that dream come true. So yeah no questin, I am absolutely still focused on becoming AEW World Champion.”