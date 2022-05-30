AEW President Tony Khan spoke with the wrestling media at the Double or Nothing post-show scrum, where Khan explained why he decided not to have a Casino Battle Royal matchup on the Double or Nothing card. Highlights from the scrum can be found below.

Why he opted not to do a Casino Battle Royale at Double or Nothing:

It would arguably get more wrestlers on, but I don’t think it would spotlight people as much and it’s a longer match. Historically, a lot of entrances and you talk about a match that could burn the crowd out on a night where we’re trying to do that. Doing 21 entrances isn’t necessarily the way to go. Also, I didn’t want to have somebody come out, the winner of the match could tip what was going to happen in the main event.

Thinks a Casino Battle Royal would have hinted at who would win the main event:

It could have been somebody that was a good matchup for either person. I also thought it was probably better to have Darby and Kyle do a great match at the length they did, which was a kick ass and hot match versus sticking them in with 19 other people where, anybody else, a mixed trios would have made sense there, the other matches on the card were all in good spots. Death Triangle and House of Black, with Fenix coming back, they deserved a good trios match. They kicked ass versus jamming the six of them in there with Darby, Kyle, and a bunch of people.

