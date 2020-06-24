Tony Khan Reveals Why QT Marshall Is Missing Tonight’s AEW Dynamite, Marshall Responds

Earlier today, AEW announced that SCU would be replacing the Natural Nightmares in a matchup against FTR on tonight’s episode of Dynamite, with the promotion stating that they would reveal the reason for the Nightmare’s replacement later in the day.

Now AEW President Tony Khan has revealed that QT Marshall had an encounter with a non-wrestling related personality who tested positive for COVID-19, and rather risk exposing the roster, will be remaining in Georgia to get tested. Khan writes, “Since last week’s show, in his everyday life, QT had brief contact with a non-wrestling acquaintance who since tested positive for COVID-19. Rather than risk bringing QT to our test site, our doc asked him to stay home & take a COVID test back in GA to protect the rest of us here.”

Marshall would later respond writing, “There wasn’t anyone looking forward to this match more than me, but the overall health of our roster is much bigger than one match. Sorry to those who were stoked, but #SCU vs #FTR will be great! Enjoy #AEWDynamite.”

