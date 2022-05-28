AEW President Tony Khan recently joined The Kliq to promote this Sunday’s Double or Nothing pay-per-view, as well as discuss a variety of pro-wrestling-related subjects, including why the promotion is not holding their signature Blood and Guts match this weekend. Highlights from the interview can be found below.

Explains why AEW didn’t hold a Blood & Guts match at Double Or Nothing:

“I don’t think it would necessarily make sense with what we had set up on the pay-per-view in terms of getting the cage up and down for Blood & Guts and also the seating because it means less ringside seats. We have such great fans coming to the show and such a big attendance, actually a record gate for AEW. It’s the first time we’ve ever sold over a million dollars, just in tickets, we’re over $1.1 million in tickets for Double or Nothing before we even hit pay-per-view. It’s going to be a huge pay-per-view audience. Fans all over America and all over the world are talking about Double or Nothing.”

Teases that Blood & Guts will return to AEW at some point:

“It’s an interesting thought and an interesting thing you bring up. I would not rule that out in the future at all. I would love for Blood & Guts to return to AEW. We still have the cage. It would make a lot of sense for Blood & Guts to come back to AEW.”

