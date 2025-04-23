Darby Allin has pulled off countless wild stunts throughout his AEW run — from diving off ladders and getting thrown down stairs to wrecking cars in jaw-dropping segments.

But there was one idea he pitched that even Tony Khan had to shut down, believing it wasn’t the right fit for the company at the time.

“Darby in the pandemic, early in the pandemic when we had a very light crew,” Khan stated during an interview on the Way of the Blade podcast. “The April 2020 shows that we filmed in QT [Marshall] and Cody [Rhodes’] gym in Georgia, they had just under 30% of the roster there. Darby wanted to get hit by a car in his program with Sammy [Guevara]. I said, ‘That’s not something we can do right now because we really need you. Not only can I afford for you to not get hurt, I can’t even write you off for a week to sell. You need to wrestle on the show every week, so I can’t do that. We don’t have anybody else and you’re a major part of what we’re doing week to week.'”

Khan continued, “I think that would have not made sense when you have a handful of people there and there are very few of the name wrestlers and he wants to get hit by a car. Not only can we afford for him to not be injured, we really can’t afford for him to be off TV for a week.”

More recently, in a wild non-AEW related venture, Darby Allin has been climbing Mount Everest.

Check out the complete interview at Apple.com. H/T to Fightful.com for transcribing the above quotes.