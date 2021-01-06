AEW President & CEO Tony Khan appeared with announcer Tony Schiavone on last night’s Impact Wrestling episode for their third segment since the AEW – Impact storyline began in early December.

Schiavone opened the ad like he has the others, announcing that this was paid for by All Elite Wrestling. They exchanged pleasantries about the Christmas holiday, and Khan began his promo by taking a shot at Impact before plugging tonight’s New Year’s Smash Night 1 edition of AEW Dynamite.

“Since it’s the holiday season, we’re here to help the less fortunate,” Khan said. “I’m talking of course about Impact Wrestling, via these paid ads. And speaking of wrestling, tomorrow night on TNT we’ve got the biggest night, the biggest celebration, the biggest card. I’m talking about Night 1 of New Year’s Smash, a two-week celebration to ring in 2021 the right way. Tony, why don’t you tell them a little about this huge card tomorrow night on TNT.”

Schiavone then ran down the card for tonight’s Dynamite, which you can find at this link.

Khan finished the promo by warning AEW World Champion Kenny Omega ahead of tonight’s title defense against Rey Fenix. He also delivered a strong message to Don Callis for taking credit of the creation of AEW. Khan commented on what he does do for AEW, and acknowledged he will never be a wrestler.

“Kenny and Don, my friends, you’re in for a long night at the office because Rey Fenix is one of the best wrestlers in the world,” Khan said. “And tomorrow night he may become the new AEW World Champion, live at New Year’s Smash on TNT, AEW Dynamite. And speaking of AEW, Don, I heard you say that you’re partially responsible for the creation of AEW.

“Yeah, all I did was provide the funding, the resources, the TV relationships, negotiate the deal, book the shows, hire the talent. The only thing I can’t do, Don, is the wrestling. I’ll never be able to do that.”

Khan continued with the harsh words for Callis, referring to him as a parasite on the pro wrestling business while calling himself a patron of the sport. Khan also confirmed that he will be back for another “paid ad” on next week’s Hard To Kill go-home edition of Impact.

“Kenny Omega is one of the two greatest wrestlers in the world, along with Jon Moxley, who’s going to be back tomorrow night,” Khan continued. “And let me tell you, Don, you do nothing for the wrestling business. You’re a parasite on this business. Meanwhile, I’m a patron… I’m a patron of wrestling. I provide for the wrestling business, like these ads… like these ads I buy on your show.

“In fact, Don, I’ll be back next week. I’m gonna buy another ad because I got a $100 bill from my grandmother in a Christmas card, and you know what? I feel like blowing it on something fun. So, see ya next week, Impact, and see ya tomorrow night on TNT for New Year’s Smash Night 1, where we’re going to see Jon Moxley and we might see a new World Champion.”

The Impact Hard To Kill pay-per-view on January 16 will see Omega team with Impact World Tag Team Champions The Good Brothers to face Impact World Champion Rich Swann and The Motor City Machine Guns in six-man action. You can click here for details and video on last night’s Impact attack angle with the six wrestlers.

Stay tuned for more. You can see video of the Khan and Schiavone segment below:

Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.