Yesterday, news broke that AEW superstar Penta El Zero Miedo would be hitting the free agency market soon as his current contract was set to expire between August and September. The initial report revealed that WWE did have an interest in adding the luchadore to its roster if he did decide to not re-sign with AEW. However, Tony Khan doesn’t think it will be a problem.

According to the latest Wrestling Observer Newsletter, the AEW President is confident that he will be able to re-sign Penta and keep him on the roster. One problem that reportedly irked Penta was his inability to perform on the same shows with CMLL stars due to CMLL’s longstanding rivalry with AAA in Mexico. However, that seems to have been rectified by Khan, a strong move ahead of the multi-promotional Forbidden Door pay-per-view happening later this month.

The Observer adds that Penta is looking to purchase the rights to his name in case he does decide to hit the free agency market and use it elsewhere. He will be in action later this evening on AEW Rampage, where he takes on The Butcher.