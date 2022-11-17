AEW President Tony Khan participated in a media call earlier today to answer a number of questions ahead of this Saturday’s Full Gear pay-per-view from the Prudential Center in New Jersey. Khan covered a number of hot-button topics including Full Gear moving back to Saturday, why Ricky Starks Eliminator tournament match took place so late, whether the Owen Hart tournament will return, the build to the TBS championship matchup and more. Highlights can be found below.

-When asked about Full Gear moving back to Saturday Khan says that Full Gear is typically on Saturday’s so they don’t have to compete with his other business, the NFL. Says the New York/New Jersey market is great for AEW, mentioning the success of Grand Slam going over $1 million in ticket sales, and believes that Full Gear will also be over a $1 million dollar gate. Khan adds that he is excited to do more shows on the West Coast after running many in the northeast, which he attributes as an economic move.

-Thinks tournaments add a lot to the show, but admits that he has had to book more of them this year due to injuries. Says that Ricky Starks was not cleared to wrestle last week due to an actual injury and didn’t want Archer to just advance. Clarifies that Starks will wrestle Archer on Rampage, and the winner of that match will go on to face Brian Cage on the Zero Hour Pre-Show of Full Gear, with the finals now happening on the November 23rd edition of Dynamite. Ends the statement by saying that he does think that tournaments are good for wrestling.

-Khan confirms that the Owen Hart tournament will return in 2023, and that he hopes to continue his great relationship with Martha Hart and the Hart family. Says he loved having the Harts connected with AEW, and shouts out Chris Jericho and Cody Rhodes for helping facilitate the relationship with Martha Hart.

-When asked about the build to the TBS championship match Khan builds up the undefeated Jade Cargill, as well as Nyla Rose, who he credits for taking the ball and running with the idea of stealing Cargill’s title. Thinks it will be one of the best women’s matches AEW has shown fans thus far.