AEW President, CEO, General Manager & Head Of Creative Tony Khan says a “dream signing” is coming soon to AEW.

Khan spoke to Josh Woods of Z100 in New York City this week and was asked if there are any dream signings coming to AEW, and if so, if they are a North American talent.

“There is,” Khan responded. “They are in North America, and they’re coming. And pretty soon, and it’s going to be awesome. I’m very excited.”

There’s no word on who the big talent acquisition might be, but rumored potential signings include Windham Rotunda (fka Bray Wyatt) and Johnny Gargano, but there’s no word on if AEW has been in recent talks with these wrestlers.

Stay tuned for more. Below is footage of Khan making the tease:

Tony Khan Says One Of His ‘Dream Signings’ Is Coming Soon To AEW. (via @YoJoshMartinez) pic.twitter.com/pZ8jkTP66U — Robert DeFelice (@dudefelice) January 5, 2022

Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.