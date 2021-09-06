AEW President Tony Khan was one of the many who participated in the post-show media scrum following last night’s epic ALL OUT pay per view in Chicago, which included the debuts of Ruby Soho, Bryan Danielson, and Adam Cole, as well as the in-ring debut for a returning CM Punk. Highlights from Khan’s portion of the scrum can be found below.

Says despite all the new signings Adam “Hangman” Page is still at top priority for them and he was going to be given this time off to be with his family regardless:

“I had a feeling, but I had a lot of backup plans. I would have given him time off either way. I mean, even if I didn’t have the guys in, I would have found a way to make it work and accommodate him because it was for a very important reason. He’s a big part of AEW. He’s one of our really important stars. I really didn’t have everything exactly in the place until we got there.”

Says that his deals with CM Punk, Bryan Danielson, and Adam Cole began as handshake deals:

“I think you’ve all heard the story, which is true, that Punk didn’t actually sign anything until that night. But we had a handshake and I trusted him. Same thing with Bryan. I think Bryan just signed. I trusted him. You know, we have a good relationship and we built that. Same with Adam Cole.”

Says eventually things started to look a little bit better for each of his new additions:

“I wasn’t sure everything was going to fall into place, but they all just kind of one by one starting to look more likely. You know when something’s like, this could happen and then every day it starts to look a little bit better, a little bit better and it’s like Mr. Punk said, I don’t know if there’s a day I could put my finger on all these things and when they all were gonna hit. They just kept looking a little bit better every day. Definitely every good conversation I had with each of them I felt a little bit better about what we were doing tonight.”

