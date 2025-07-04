AEW ALL IN: Texas is going to be big business next weekend.

History-making, record-setting business.

Heading into what will no doubt become the new record-holder for biggest AEW show in U.S. history, Tony Khan spoke with TMZ Sports to promote the pay-per-view event scheduled for July 12.

During the discussion, the AEW President revealed that the live gate for the 7/12 special event at Global Life Field in Arlington, TX. is already among the biggest in AEW history.

“It’s already one of the biggest gates in AEW history,” Khan stated. “We’ve sold over $2.5 million dollars in tickets.”

Khan continued, “It’s going to be over $3 million dollars in tickets for the first time ever in the U.S. We’ve never even done over two million before in the U.S. So, we’re hitting a bunch of cool milestones with this as a business.”

