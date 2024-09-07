The AEW All Out 2024 pay-per-view is approaching sell-out status.

AEW President Tony Khan surfaced on social media on Saturday evening and announced the news just before the “Zero Hour” pre-show went live from NOW Arena in Chicago, Illinois.

“TONIGHT, we’re right now approaching a sellout crowd of 9,000 incredible Chicago wrestling fans for this evening’s AEW All Out ppv, which starts very soon,” Khan wrote. “Thank you all watching AEW All Out tonight!”

