Tony Khan once again touts AEW’s television ratings.

The company president took to social media and revealed that the July 3rd episode, which was the promotions’ Beach Break special, AEW topped the night in viewers for the 18-34 category. Khan adds that this is the first time AEW has done this in almost 250 episodes of television.

Per TBS Research:

As Wednesday Night #AEWDynamite episode 250 approaches, for our first time EVER, Ep. 248 Beach Break was Wednesday's #1 show among viewers age 18-34 on ALL tv, including network! See you on TBS

Ep 249@owen_foundation Finals on Dynamite

July 10, THIS WEDNESDAY! — Tony Khan (@TonyKhan) July 8, 2024

AEW will be looking for another big ratings pull for its July 10th episode. The current lineup can be found below.

* Swerve Strickland returns

* Women’s Owen Hart Foundation Tournament Finals: Willow Nightingale vs. Mariah May

* Men’s Owen Hart Foundation Tournament Finals: Bryan Danielson vs. Adam Page

* Stampede Street Fight: Samoa Joe vs. Chris Jericho

* Will Ospreay speaks

* Global Glory 4-Way Match: Claudio Castagnoli vs. Kyle Fletcher vs. PAC vs. Tomohiro Ishii