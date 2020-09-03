As noted, AEW President & CEO Tony Khan hosted a media call earlier today to promote Saturday’s AEW All Out pay-per-view.

In taking a shot at WWE, Khan said he believes the AEW Double Or Nothing pay-per-view in May “kicked the crap out of” WWE’s WrestleMania 36 pay-per-view from the month before.

Khan noted that both companies were dealing with coronavirus-related circumstances in promoting the big events, but he believes AEW handled it much better and produced a better product.

Regarding Saturday’s All Out event, Khan said he believes this will be some of AEW’s strongest work. When asked if running AEW has changed how he feels about the business, he noted that he is still a fan of pro wrestling and the sport is still a great love of his. Khan said he’s really excited for big things that are coming over the next week, especially with next Wednesday’s post-PPV edition of Dynamite, but he couldn’t elaborate because he didn’t want to spoil Saturday’s pay-per-view.

