AEW President Tony Khan has announced on Twitter that this evening’s Full Gear pay-per-view has just surpassed $1 million dollars in ticket sales, making it the fourth AEW PPV event to do so, and the fifth show this year that has reached that milestone including the Grand Slam television special from Arthur Ashe Stadium.

Khan writes, “TONIGHT’s #AEWFullGear ppv is officially over a $1 million live gate! It’s the first time Full Gear has ever topped $1 million in tickets! Tonight’s @AEW’s 4th straight ppv over $1 million live gate, 5th time total in 2022 (including Grand Slam). See you TONIGHT for Full Gear!”

Below is the current announced card for Full Gear:

AEW World Title Match

MJF vs. Jon Moxley (c)

AEW Interim Women’s World Title Match

Jamie Hayter vs. Toni Storm (c)

AEW World Trios Titles Match

The Elite (Kenny Omega, The Young Bucks) vs. Death Triangle (PAC, Rey Fenix, Penta El Zero Miedo) (c)

AEW World Tag Team Titles Match

Swerve In Our Glory vs. The Acclaimed (c)

AEW TBS Title Match

Nyla Rose vs. Jade Cargill (c)

Triple Threat for the AEW TNT Title

ROH World Television Champion Samoa Joe vs. Powerhouse Hobbs vs. Wardlow (c)

Fatal 4 Way for the ROH World Title

Sammy Guevara vs. Claudio Castagnoli vs. Bryan Danielson vs. Chris Jericho (c)

Steel Cage Match

Luchasaurus vs. Jungle Boy

Saraya vs. Britt Baker

Sting and Darby Allin vs. Jeff Jarrett and Jay Lethal

Zero Hour Pre-show: AEW World Title Eliminator Tournament Semi-finals

Brian Cage vs. Ricky Starks

Winner will face Ethan Page in the finals on Dynamite next week.

Zero Hour Pre-show

The Factory (QT Marshall, Cole Karter, Aaron Solo, Nick Comoroto, Lee Johnson) vs. AEW All-Atlantic Champion Orange Cassidy, Chuck Taylor, Trent Beretta, Rocky Romero, and a “very evil, very mysterious partner”

Zero Hour Pre-show

Eddie Kingston vs. Jun Akiyama