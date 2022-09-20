AEW President Tony Khan announced on Twitter this evening that tomorrow’s Grand Slam Dynamite (Grand Slam Rampage taping) is officially the company’s highest grossing television event since they launched back in 2019. Khan had tweeted earlier in the night that he was offering a special prize to whoever helped them break the $1 million dollar mark for the show, which takes place at the legendary Arthur Ashe Stadium in Queens, New York.

Khan initially wrote, “To celebrate the biggest live gate tomorrow night at AEW Grand Slam, we have a special gift for the ticket buyer who puts us at or above the $1 million mark for the first time ever: a commemorative Grand Slam chair signed by greats from the Tournament of Champions!” Once that goal was achieved Khan revealed the news of the record gate by writing, “Tomorrow’s AEW Grand Slam in New York City is now officially the highest grossing event in @AEWonTV history!Tickets: http://AEWtix.com Don’t miss Grand Slam on tv tomorrow live on Wednesday Night #AEWDynamite on @TBSNetwork + part 2 Friday Night #AEWRampage on @TNTdrama.”

Tomorrow’s show will be headlined by Jon Moxley challenging Bryan Danielson for the vacant AEW world championship. Check out Khan’s tweets below.