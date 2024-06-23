When the injury bug strikes, there’s nothing you can do but roll with it as best you can.

Tony Khan has learned this first-hand during his run as the promoter of All Elite Wrestling.

During a recent interview with the folks from Bleacher Report, the AEW President spoke about the injury big hitting the talent roster lately, forcing “so many things” to be changed as a result.

“It’s happened so much and we’ve had to change so many things,” Khan said. “The Young Bucks referenced this body count, and they’re not altogether wrong. Since they started this reign of terror, I’m not the only person they’ve put out and injured. FTR have injuries going back to their Anarchy in the Arena and their ladder match with The Young Bucks. We saw them attack Eddie Kingston in New Japan Pro-Wrestling, and he’s been out injured. Of course, Darby Allin has been beat up bad. What they did to him in that Anarchy in the Arena match is insane, and they left Darby hanging, beaten, bloodied, and I don’t think broken.”

Khan continued, “Adam Copeland, also that night at Double or Nothing, not necessarily related to The Elite, but a lot of injuries have happened in AEW with top stars. A lot of the top babyfaces, a lot of the top fan favorites, and it’s been great having such a deep roster and so many awesome stars. We still have so many super-popular stars on this roster who’ve stepped up. I think that’s why I’m so proud of the wrestlers in AEW. I believe AEW is where the best wrestle. When we have a great wrestler like Dax or Cash, Darby or Eddie or Adam, all of these top stars are irreplaceable and we miss these guys, but the show has been able to continue because we have so many great women and men stepping up.”

